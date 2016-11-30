Mangaluru police bust gang that tampered with vehicle identification numbers

more-in

The gang allegedly obtained multiple loans from financial institutions on fabricated documents

During a routine vehicle inspection on early Tuesday morning, the Barke police stumbled upon a racket that allegedly tampered with the vehicle registration, chassis and engine numbers and manufactured fake documents, only to avail multiple loans against such vehicles from financial institutions.

As of now, the police said the racket members have availed about Rs. 93.94 lakh loan from nationalised banks and a cooperative society against four vehicles with tampered documents. The numbers and the quantum might go up during the investigation, said City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Sekhar said Anil Kiran Noronha from Kulashekara; Sudhir from Alape; Valli alias Valerian D’ Souza from Pavoor, and Abdul Jabbar from Kavalakatte, Bantwal taluk, have been arrested in this connection and accused Naveen alias Melvin Noronha from Ualibettu is at large. The police led by Sub Inspector Narendra, while checking a truck near Warehouse Junction, found engine and chassis number tampering equipment inside its cabin and took Kiran, Sudhir and Jabbar into custody. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the accused would buy a new truck obtaining loan from one bank; tamper the identification numbers and “manufacture” supportive documents before obtaining fresh loan from another bank. Jabbar, who runs a garage, was helping in tampering with the identification numbers.

In all, the accused were found to have used four trucks bought with loan from nationalised banks to get fresh loans (of about Rs. 55 lakh) on the basis of tampered documents from Milagres Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd., Hampanakatte branch.

Defrauding banks

Mr. Sekhar said the alleged criminal act defrauded banks of lakhs of rupees of public money.

The financial institutions which offered second loan appeared not to have properly checked the KYC documents of the accused.

He urged banks to immediately inform the police whenever a vehicle or the borrower goes untraced so that immediate remedial measures can be taken. The role of the cooperative bank will be investigated as to how it facilitated four loans (Rs. 55 lakh).

The Transport Department should have checked the vehicle details while renewing fitness certificates every year. The police will bring the incident to the department’s notice and urge it to properly verify the vehicle identification numbers during the periodical FC inspection.

Mr. Sekhar announced a cash reward of Rs. 10,000 to the Barke police team.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Shantharaju and Sanjeev M. Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Uday M. Nayak and other officers were present on the occasion.