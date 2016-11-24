Mangaluru Sangeetotsava from today

more-in

It will be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt near Mangaladevi Temple

The city residents will be treated with another four-day musical extravaganza, this time only Carnatic music, starting Thursday at the Ramakrishna Mutt near Mangaladevi Temple.

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sangeetha Parishat and the mutt are organising the Mangaluru Sangeetotsava 2016 with the support of the Kannada and Culture Department, Karnataka Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, SyndicateBank, Mangalore Electricity Supply Company and the Life Insurance Corporation.

The inaugural day will have a vocal concert by Bengaluru Brothers, M.B. Hariharan and S. Ashok, at 5.15 pm at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. Aneesh V. Bhat, Puttur, will render a Carnatic vocal performance at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Y.G. Srilatha of Bengaluru will perform on the veena at 4 p.m. and Sriranjani Santhangaopalan, Chennnai, will render a vocal concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

T.V. Sankaranarayanan will give a Carnatic vocal recital at 10 a.m. on Sunday. It will be followed by lunch at 1 p.m. Budding musicians, P.G. Gowtham Bhat, Mangaluru, and Athreyee Krishna, Karkala, will render a vocal concert at 1.45 p.m., and 2.30 p.m., respectively.

The festival will conclude with a violin-chitraveena jugalbandi by Shreya Devanth, Chennai on the violin and Vishal R. Sapuram, Chennai on the chitraveena at 5 pm. The valedictory function, to be held at 4 p.m., will be attended by mutt president Swami Jitakamananda and Karnataka Bank managing director and chief executive officer P. Jayarama Bhat. K.U. Raghavendra Rao, Sangeeta Vidwan from Udupi will be felicitated. The parishat will present endowment awards to musicians.