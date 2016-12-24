Mangaluru

Mangaluru Diocese pushes for a green Christmas

Christmas is here: A shopkeeper dressed as Santa Claus at Hampankatta ahead of Christmas in Mangaluru and a city resident having a close look at a Christmas star.  

Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Archbishop of Mangaluru Diocese, on Friday said that the diocese is celebrating this year’s Christmas with the theme ‘Save Water, Save Earth, Go Green’.

Delivering the Christmas message here, he said that throughout 2017, the diocese would undertake rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and environment protection works. He said that Jesus Christ had asked his followers to shun all forms of unhygienic practices. He said that a rainwater harvesting system had been installed at the Bishop’s House at Kodialbail. All churches had been told to take up rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge on a massive scale. Similar requests would be made to church-run educational institutions. The Archbishop also said he would ask people not to use fireworks during festivities to protect environment.

