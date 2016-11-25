Man run over bytrain at Senapura

more-in

A man was run over by a train near the railway bridge at Senapura village coming under the Gangolli police station limits in Kundapur taluk on Thursday.

According to the Gangolli police, Manjunath Devadiga (65), a farm worker, had had drinks and was walking right in the middle of the track, when a train moving from Mumbai to Mangaluru, ran over him at around 11.45 a.m..

Devadiga’s house was about 100 metres away from the spot where he died. A case of unnatural death has been registered.