Man arrested on burglary charge

The Mangaluru South Police on Wednesday arrested one person on the charge of house burglary and theft and recovered jewellery worth Rs. 3.15 lakh as well as a motorcycle used to commit the crime.

The police gave the name of the accused as Chandrashekhar of Bagevadi village, Mundargi taluk, Gadag district, now residing in a rented house behind Kadri Park in the city. The accused had allegedly stolen the valuables from the residence of Prabhakar N. Poonja on February 13 night.