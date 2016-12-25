Malpe-Parkala Road to be widened: Madhwaraj

more-in

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Saturday that the Malpe Beach-Parkala Road would be widened (four-laned) at a cost of ₹95 crore. He was speaking at the Janasamparka Sabhe organised by the Udupi City Municipal Council at Malpe.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that the stretch, which was now (Malpe-Tirthahalli) National Highway 169A, passed through Adiudupi and Manipal. Narrow stretches on the road such as Citizen Circle to Yellur Mogaveera Hall would be widened. The widening of this stretch would improve connectivity to the Malpe beach.

The State government had sanctioned ₹320 crore for improving the underground drainage system and drinking water supply in Udupi city. An amount of ₹35 crore had been sanctioned to Udupi city from the Nagarothana funds. Works totalling ₹9 crore had been sanctioned for the development of Kola ward in the city alone in the last three years. This included ₹2 crore for Udupi-Kola Road and ₹3 crore for the construction of a jetty at the St. Mary’s Island.

The State government had urged the Union government to reduce the restriction on development under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms from 500 metres from seashore to 50 metres. This would help in sanctioning new houses to those living close to the coast. But this could be done only after the Centre amended the CRZ norms, Mr. Madhwaraj said.