MRPL conducts mock safety drill

An on-site mock drill being conducted at MRPL in the presence of the District Crisis Management Authority in Mangaluru.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) conducted an on-site mock drill recently in the presence of District Crisis Management Authority.

The drill was conducted at the newly commissioned Petrochemical Fluidised Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) unit of MRPL with the scenario being hydrocarbon leak followed by fire, stated a release from MRPL here.

Various officials, including Narendra Babu, Deputy Director of Factories, Directorate of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health, Mangaluru, and others were present on the occasion. The mock drill continued for about forty minutes during which fire fighting and cooling operations were carried out and the readiness of the industry to handle such emergencies was established.

Review meeting

Later, a review meeting was conducted in the presence of M. Venkatesh, Director (Refinery), to analyse the shortcomings and lessons learnt from the mock exercise.

The release also stated that Mr. Narendra Babu complimented MRPL and other industry representatives for the excellent fire fighting and emergency handling abilities showcased during the drill. He acknowledged the quick response by Fire Tenders of not only MRPL, but also the Mutual Aid members OMPL, HPCL and MCF.

Mr. Venkatesh assured the gathering that all positive observations will be deliberated upon and complied with forthwith.