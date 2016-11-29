Mangaluru

MMMC students run for AIDS awareness

Over 200 students and staff members of the Melaka Manipal Medical College (MMMC) ran a cross country race to mark the World AIDS Day on Sunday. A press release issued by Manipal University on Monday stated that the event was organized by MMMC Student Council under the guidance of Ullas Kamath, Dean of the college and the faculty members. The “Run for the cause” was a unity run to create awareness about those fighting against HIV and to show support for people living with HIV. The run started at MMMC and concluded at the MIT athletics ground.

AIDS
students
Karnataka
Mangalore
