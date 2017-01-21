MCC to re-seek council’s nod for chicken/slaughter waste plant

more-in

Seven months after the council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) brushed aside a proposal of the civic body to set up a slaughter and chicken waste processing plant at Panchanadi, the corporation will make another attempt to get approval for it this month.

Corporation sources told the The Hindu that the proposal would be moved again this month, but date is yet to be announced.

The processed product, without any foul smell, can be used as an additive to animal feed and it can be stored up to six months, they said.

Sources said the corporation collects 35 tonnes per day of slaughter/ chicken waste from various units which process meat from chicken, goat, pig, cattle, fish, etc.

Though slaughter waste needs to be disposed of separately, it is being buried in the landfill site at Pachanady. Though buried, when decayed, there were chances the remains attract animals and birds.

It also gives out foul smell to some extent.

They said the Unique Waste Processing Pvt. Ltd. which is processing other solid waste as manure at Pachanady has come forward to set up the plant on its own on about 10,000 sq. ft. area.

The plant proposed may cost Rs. 1.50 crore. The corporation need not invest any fund for it and it needs to provide the land for the plant at the yard.