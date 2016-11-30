MCC to pay revised minimum wages to outsourced employees from August

more-in

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will pay its outsourced employees the revised minimum wages of the government with retrospective effect from this August.

The council of the corporation in its meeting on Tuesday approved to make an additional budgetary provision of Rs. 14 crore for making the payment for the current financial year. Mayor Harinath told the meeting that with the minimum wages being revised, MCC will have to shell out an additional Rs. 20 crore every year from 2017-18 for paying them.

The minimum wages per month for data entry operators have been revised upwards from Rs. 8,992.80 to Rs. 13,365; for underground drainage workers from Rs. 8,758.80 to 12,650; for water supply assistants from Rs. 8,758.80 to Rs. 11,632; for civic workers from Rs. 8,155.60 to Rs. 14,040, and for office cleaners, office assistants and security persons at crematoria have been raised from Rs. 8155.60 to Rs. 14,040.

Keeping the additional financial burden in mind, some councillors suggested the Commissioner and the Mayor to reduce the number of such employees from 2017-18. Otherwise, they said, the civic body will have to divert its income and grants for paying only salary of its permanent and outsourced employees leaving a meagre amount for development works.

Commissioner Mohammed Nazir told the council that the civic body is bound to give the revised wages as per the government notification.