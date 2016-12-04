MCC asks experts to join hands for ‘Smart City’

more-in

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is contemplating forming a think tank of experts in various fields in the run up to the ‘Smart City’ project.

An official release here said that Mangaluru has been selected in the second phase of the project.

The guidelines for the project have asked civic bodies to bring together experts in technical, financial, environmental, information technology, urban planning, architecture etc.

Eligible experts in respective fields, who are prepared to render assistance on voluntary basis, may submit their complete details to the Commissioner, MCC, Lal Bagh, M.G. Road, Mangaluru 575003 before December 19. Details can also be emailed to commissioner.mcc

@gmail.com. For details, call Melvin Rodrigues, 9449032144/ 0824-2220321.