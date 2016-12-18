MCC administrative zones yet to become a reality

more-in

Nine months after Mangaluru City Corporation council approved the formation of three administrative zones, they are yet to become a reality. Mayor had on two occasions announced the dates for the formation of the zones.

As per the Cadre and Recruitment rules for staff of the city corporations, which came into effect from 2011-12, the corporations should form zones for better administration.

Earlier, the Mayor had announced that the zones would be formed on October 15; and later in the last month’s meeting of the council, he said that they would be in place from December 3.

The zonal officers posted to the corporation who have been waiting for long, as the corporation did not create zones, have returned to different departments.

Each zonal office would be headed by a zonal commissioner. The commissioner would be assisted by a development officer (assistant executive engineer – civil), a revenue officer and an assistant revenue officer, an environment engineer, four assistant engineers for civil, electrical, water supply and underground drainage works, and supporting staff.

The council has decided that the Zone I office would be at Surathkal in the existing sub-office of the corporation. The Zone II and Zone III offices would be housed at the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh.

In all, 12 wards would come under Zone I, 28 wards under Zone II and 20 wards under Zone III. The corporation has 60 wards.

Mr. Harinath told The Hindu on Thursday that the zones would be a reality in a week.

The corporation was now on the verge of finalising officers and engineers to be posted for each zone. It would be finalised in a day or two. Till the zonal officers are posted, the three executive engineers would act as the zonal commissioners.

G. Hanumantha Kamath, president, Nagarika Hitarakshana Samiti said that the creation of zones would not make any difference to people as those from Surathkal were approaching the sub-office in their area for various works and others were approaching the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh.

It would make the difference only if the Zone II and Zone III offices are housed elsewhere and not in the head office.