Long queues at banks on payday

Many people queued up at several bank branches in the city and district for withdrawing their salary on the first day of the first payday since the demonetisation drive. As against the assurance given by Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, 10 days ago, none of the banks provided new Rs. 500 notes as they were in short supply.

Queues were seen at the State Bank of India branch in Hampankatta and Corporation Bank branch at the Mangaluru City Corporation building, which has accounts of many government employees. Many of the ATMs in the city had downed their shutters in the morning.

Among those who stood in queue included a senior engineer of the Mangaluru City Corporation, who was there for nearly 45 minutes for withdrawing Rs. 5,000, which he needed for household expenses. The engineer said he was given two Rs. 2,000 notes and 10 notes of Rs. 100. He had chosen to come to the bank since there was a cap of Rs. 2,500 when withdrawing from an ATM.

Branches such as State Bank of India, Hampankatta, had created additional counters for withdrawal and deposit of cash. “The queue that you see is normal. There is no rush as was seen for a few days after November 8,” said an official of the branch. A police constable, working in the office of the Police Commissioner, said he withdrew Rs. 5,000 after standing in the queue for 30 minutes.