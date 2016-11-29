Literature should forge divided minds: Manu Baligar

more-in

Litterateurs should have social responsibility, said Manu Baligar, president of the State Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Monday.

Inaugurating the 84th Sahitya Sammelana at Dharmasthala on the occasion of the annual Lakshadeepotsava, he said that writers can not shrink away from the responsibility of social reform.

Mr. Baligar suggested youth to develop reading habit and lean towards literature. Sahitya sammelanas should deliberate upon such matters which would make the life of all happier.

Stating that literature should not divide people, but forge divided minds, he said that literature is a powerful tool to unite people. Mr. Baligar said that folk arts are now on the verge of extinction. If future generation would have to have any knowledge about them, they should be sustained. Religious institutions and government academies should take a lead in this direction.

In his address, D Veerendra Heggade, dharmadhikari, Dharmasthala, said one should support such literature which did good to all. Mother tongue, like Kannada, play a key role in shaping the personality of a person. Writer M.N. Vyasa Rao, who presided over the function, stressed on maintaining values and humanity in literature. One should not write for cheap popularity, he said. A writer should have self confidence and indepth knowledge of the subject of his choice, he said.