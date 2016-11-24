Mangaluru

Leopard rescued, released into forest

This male leopard was caught in a snare at Perlampady in Koltige village in Puttur taluk on Wednesday.  

more-in

It fell victim to a snare near an arecanut plantation in Puttur taluk

Forest Department officials rescued a leopard caught in a snare at Perlampady in Koltige village in Puttur taluk on Wednesday.

According to Sundar Shetty, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Puttur, the leopard did not suffer any injury, though it got caught in the snare that was laid near an arecanut plantation. Experts from Pilikula Biological Park and Hunsur wildlife division of the department tranquillised the animal.

It was shifted from the village at about 5.30 p.m. and later released into the forest in the Western Ghats.

The male leopard aged between six and seven weighed about 50 kg, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 4:02:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Leopard-rescued-released-into-forest/article16690117.ece

© The Hindu