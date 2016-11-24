Leopard rescued, released into forest

This male leopard was caught in a snare at Perlampady in Koltige village in Puttur taluk on Wednesday.

more-in

It fell victim to a snare near an arecanut plantation in Puttur taluk

Forest Department officials rescued a leopard caught in a snare at Perlampady in Koltige village in Puttur taluk on Wednesday.

According to Sundar Shetty, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Puttur, the leopard did not suffer any injury, though it got caught in the snare that was laid near an arecanut plantation. Experts from Pilikula Biological Park and Hunsur wildlife division of the department tranquillised the animal.

It was shifted from the village at about 5.30 p.m. and later released into the forest in the Western Ghats.

The male leopard aged between six and seven weighed about 50 kg, he said.