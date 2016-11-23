Legendary singer last performed in the city four years ago

Legendary classical singer M. Balamurlikrishna, who passed away in Chennai on Tuesday, had cast his spell over classical music lovers in the city with his concerts.

Fans still recall moments of his concert at the Gopalakrishna Temple in Shaktinagar on April 26, 2012, conducted as part of the Kotinamarchane programme of the temple. The veteran singer-cum-music composer impressed the audience with his presentation of the Thyagrajara compositon Thulasidala. This was the last public concert by the veteran musician in the city.

Nityananda Rao from Manikrishna Swamy Academy, who attended the concert, said that apart from his performance, the veteran singer also impressed the audience with his simplicity and enthusiasm. “He heard the performances of two children and encouraged them by making them sit with him,” said Mr. Rao.

It was on January 6, 2010, that this doyen of Carnatic music was presented with Alva’s Virasat Award by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alvas Education Foundation, said the country had lost a great musician, a true student of fine arts.