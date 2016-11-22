Laksha Deepotsava in Dharmasthala: Plans for crowd management in place

more-in

Even as temple town Dharmasthala prepares for the biggest annual event — the Laksha Deepotsava — scheduled from November 24 to 28, efforts are on to ensure safety of pilgrims who throng the place in thousands.

The event will also feature a ‘Sarva Dharma Sammelan’ on November 27 and a sahitya sammelan on November 28, attracting people from across the State. The main event is scheduled for November 27. Meanwhile, a few enthusiasts are bringing offline cellular system to find out heavily crowded places which need better man-management and also to locate missing persons. A five-member team from Nashik of Maharashtra under the leadership of Kaushal Bagh is on the job to execute the mission.

The OFS is developed by students of K.K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nasik, under the leadership of Mr. Bagh. The team will set up eight electro-magnetic computers in Dharmasthala. A missing person could be traced with the mobile phone he/ she is carrying and the system works even if the cellphone is switched off, a release said.