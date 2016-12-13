LPG tanker turns turtle; no fire mishap

The LPG tanker belonging to BPCL which met with an accident near Nelyadi, in Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: Photo : Special Arrangement

A LPG-laden bullet tanker fell off the road at Neerakatte, off Nellyadi, on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (75) on Tuesday morning creating anxiety among residents and authorities alike.

Hired by Bharat Petroleum Corporation, the tanker was moving from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, said the police. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel who rushed to the spot from Puttur immediately on learning about the mishap, were able to plug a small leak of LPG from the tanker.

Taking precautionary measures, the police immediately stopped vehicular movement on the road and diverted them on alternative routes. They also arranged to temporarily suspend power supply in the region and even alerted residents in the locality.

Puttur Assistant Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth and a team of police officials, emergency services personnel and ambulance are stationed at the spot, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Bhushan G. Borase.