Karnataka Bank bags MSME award in pvt. sector

Karnataka Bank bagged the ‘Best MSME Bank Award (Private sector) 2016’, instituted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), New Delhi.

Raghurama, General Manager, Karnataka Bank, received the award from Haribhai Parathibhai Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for MSME, in New Delhi recently.

A release from the Bank quoted MD and CEO P. Jayaram Bhat as saying, “Karnataka Bank has several products under the MSME segment that suit the requirements of various clients. The bank is committed to adopt innovative, tech-savvy banking technologies for business as well as customer convenience.”

