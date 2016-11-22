Karate championship in Udupi from Friday

more-in

The Udupi district administration and the Department of Public Instruction would be organising a State-level Karate Championship–2016-17 at the Volakadu Government Composite High School here from November 25 to 27.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Amruth, working president of the organising committee, said that nearly 1,500 karate players from primary and high schools would be participating in the championship.

The competition would be held in Under-14 category for the boys and girls of primary school in five divisions based on weight, while it would be held in Under-17 category for high school boys and girls in nine divisions, based on weight.

Each district would be sending a contingent of 28 karate players — 14 boys and 14 girls.

About 2,000 persons were expected to participate in the event, including players, judges and volunteers.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, would inaugurate the championship on Friday.

Tanveer Sait, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, would be present.

The inauguration would be preceded by a procession and there would be a cultural programme presented by the members of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, after the inauguration.

Meenakshi Bannanje, president of the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), would preside over the valedictory function at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, he said.

Nirmala B., school headmistress, Nityananda Kemmannu, vice-president of State Karate Teachers Association, Nagabhushan Shet, Raviraj Nayak, Maruti P., Yagnesh Acharya, Akash Rao, Madhukar, Subash, members of the organising committee, were present.