KSRTC slashes monthly pass rates for inter-city express services

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has slashed monthly bus pass rates for its suburban express bus services. The new rates will become effective on Saturday.

However, there is no reduction in the bus pass rates for ordinary bus services even as the corporation has withdrawn the monthly pass facility for this category beyond 10 stages (65 km).

At the same time, there is no reduction of rates for the first three stages (about 20 km) for express services.

The minimum reduction is about Rs. 100.

The decision was taken at the KSRTC Central Office following widespread resentment to last year’s rate hike.

Regular commuters between cities and towns had cried hoarse about the hike claiming that it was too steep. From Mangaluru, monthly passes are issued to places such as B.C. Road, Dharmasthala, Belthangady, Puttur and Vitla.

The reduced rates would be applicable for passes bought/renewed on and after December 10.