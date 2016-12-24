KSRTC promises to run 14 busservices in the next few weeks

more-in

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials on Friday promised to introduce services on 14 city routes at the earliest after getting a stay order vacated.

Responding to a query by activist G.K. Bhat regarding the status of introduction of 14 buses in the city at the Transport Adalat here on Friday, KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Vivekananda Hegde said that the KSRTC officials in Bengaluru were taking action. These new buses would be introduced in the next few weeks, Mr. Hegde said.

35 sanctioned

As many as 35 new buses were sanctioned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. While 21 KSRTC buses started running following permits by the RTA, the private bus operators approached the High Court of Karnataka questioning the absence of the signature of Superintendent of Police, a member of the RTA, on the permits for 14 buses and obtained a stay order.

Hanumanth Kamath from Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedike alleged that personnel from the Transport Department informed the private bus operators of the absence of Superintendent of Police’s signature and that had helped the private bus operators obtain the stay order. “Action should be taken against such personnel, who have acted against the interests of the people,” he said.

Mr. Kamath asked KSRTC officials to question before the RTA the violation of permit norms by city bus operators.

More buses

There were a couple of demands for more buses from KSRTC. Mangaluru City Corporation councillor Abdul Rauf wanted a KSRTC bus between Bajal and Faisal Nagar. Mr. Rauf said that despite enough representation, no action has been taken. Mr. Hegde said that survey for the route was being carried out and an application will be made to have a bus on that route.

A gram panchayat member wanted a KSRTC bus to Tannirbhavi. Another gram panchayat member wanted a service between Bondel and Moodshedde via Jarabettu.

Four buses

Mr. Hegde said that a week ago KSRTC started operating four ordinary buses between Mangaluru and BC Road.

He said that an application was submitted to the RTA for a bus service between Mangaluru and Kateel.