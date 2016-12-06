KSRTC cancels services towards Tamil Nadu

more-in

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped its operations from Mangaluru towards Tamil Nadu on Monday following the death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai.

The corporation operates two services to Chennai, one leaving at 1 p.m. and the other at 9.30 p.m. (both Volvos).

Both the services were terminated in Bengaluru.

Termination

Meanwhile, a service to Coimbatore (Volvo), leaving Mangaluru at 3.30 p.m., was terminated in Mysuru, and another leaving here at 3.30 p.m. towards Madurai (Karnataka Sarige) too was terminated in Mysuru, according to KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Vivekanand Hegde.

Similar was the case with the Rajahamsa service leaving here at 2 p.m. to Udhagamandalam, which was terminated in Mysuru.

At the same time, all return services, except one from Chennai, had safely crossed the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border by Monday evening, Mr. Hegde said.

The resumption of services is dependent upon the situation in the neighbouring State, he added.

The corporation is not issuing advance reservation tickets on its buses towards Tamil Nadu.

It has been refunding fares to those who have already booked tickets, Mr. Hegde said.