KRCL organises tourism workshop for drivers

The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., on Saturday organised a one-day workshop for autorickshaw and taxi drivers on how to promote tourism in the region at Mulki Railway Station near here. Organised in association with the Tourism Department, the workshop witnessed participation from 55 drivers from the region, stated an official release from KRCL here. Sudhir T. Gowda, District Tourism Consultant and Umesh Karkera, Tourism Guide from the department, informed about the tourist places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The drivers told that with good info on tourism, they stand to gain a lot. On the other hand, Veena T. Shetty, Manager (HRD), MRPL, informed the drivers about the etiquettes to be followed by the drivers, including keeping themselves upright, vehicle maintenance and other relevant issues. Only then, they could attract tourists, she said. Mulki Police Inspector Ananthapadmanabha spoke about adherence to rules and regulations, including keeping vehicle records in the vehicle. He said tourists would like to travel in vehicles driven by law-abiding drivers.

KRCL’s Manager, Public Relations, Mangaluru, Sudha Krishnamurthy, Assistant Traffic Manager S. Vinay Kumar and others were present. The programme at Mulki is the seventh such programme organised by KRCL along its stretch since a year in coordination with tourism departments of respective States.