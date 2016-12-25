KMC’s new facilityto open today

more-in

The Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, will open a new block equipped with state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary facility to cater to all ailments near Jyothi (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar) Circle in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Unit head of KMC, Mangaluru, Sagir Siddiqui told reporters here that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is expected to inaugurate the new facility at 9.30 a.m.

The new block is an extension of the existing facility and has all amenities in clinical services. It has dedicated round-the-clock emergency and trauma centres, blood bank, dialysis, ICU and laboratory.

Hospital’s Medical Oncologist Krishna Prasad said that IBM Watson for Oncology too would be inaugurated on the same day at the hospital. Watson Oncology, a supercomputer, uses artificial intelligence for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Dr. Prasad said that Manipal Hospitals is the second hospital in the world to deploy Watson for Oncology, the first being Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York.