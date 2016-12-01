Judicial custody of three accused in Bhaskar Shetty murder extended till December 14

more-in

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate extended the judicial custody of the three main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, Rajeshwari Shetty, Bhaskar’s Shetty’s wife, Navneet Shetty, their son, and Nirajan Bhat, a priest, till December 14.

M. Shantharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that hearing on the bail application of Rajeshwari Shetty had been posted to December 6.

The bail application came up for hearing at the court of Additional Sessions Judge sitting in Kundapur on Wednesday.

The Additional Sessions Judge is holding concurrent charge of District and Sessions Judge.

Since counsel for the accused sought time, the case had been posted for arguments on December 6, Mr. Shantharam Shetty said.

Application

Meanwhile, Gulabi Shetty, Bhaskar Shetty’s mother, filed an application through her advocate before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Wednesday, stating that Ms. Rajeshwari Shetty, while in judicial custody, had executed power of attorney in the name of her mother, Sumathi Shetty.

Ms. Gulabi Shetty urged the court to cancel the power of attorney on the grounds that Ms. Rajeshwari Shetty had not sought the permission of the court for execution of power of attorney.

Bhaskar Shetty, a NRI businessman, who owned big businesses in Saudi Arabia and Udupi, went missing from his house here on July 28, and Ms. Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29.

So far, the police have not recovered the body of Bhaskar Shetty.