Jokatte-Panambur track-doubling almost completed

more-in

Southern Railway has completed the track-doubling work between Jokatte and Panambur on a length of 9.33 km, except the work on the level crossing near Jokatte station.

This was revealed at a meeting called by Vashishta Johri, general manager of Southern Railway, at Palakkad while reviewing the railway projects of the Palakkad division on Friday, a release said. The GM was informed that Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, has called a meeting to address the issues raised by people on the completion of work on the level crossing. Mr. Johri stressed the need to take care of safety aspects and increase the earnings of the division by exploring the possibilities of tapping potential sources of loading.

He also reviewed various other aspects such as passenger handling in various segments, loading of commodities, punctuality performance, security of passengers, disposal of scrap items, and passenger amenity works.