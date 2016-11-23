Jatha against superstitionsin Udupi on November 28

more-in

The jatha of Manava Bandhutva Vedike to create awareness against superstitions would pass through Udupi district on November 28.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Dinesh Kotian, convener of the Udupi unit of the vedike, said that the vedike based in Belagavi, celebrated the death anniversary of the architect of Constitution Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 6 as Mahaparinirvana Dina. For the last two years, it had been conducting campaigns against superstitions to mark this day. This campaign was being extended to the third year.

The campaign against superstitions would be held in all 30 districts of the State. As part of this campaign, five jathas would start from different parts of the State such as Bidar, Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Madikeri and Belagavi on November 25. They would pass through about 100 taluks in the State and culminate in Belagavi on December 5.

During the jatha, teams would sing songs, deliver speeches and distribute pamphlets creating awareness against superstitions. The jatha would pass through Padubidri at 10 a.m., Karkala at noon, Udupi at 3 p.m. and Kundapur at 5 p.m. in Udupi district on November 28.

Eminent persons would participate in the valedictory function to be held in Belagavi on December 6, Mr. Kotian said.

Sudhakar, Nagesh and Joseph, office-bearers of the vedike, were present.