Instil confidence in farmers, says Udupi ZP president

Dinakar Babu, president, Udupi Zilla Panchayat, said on Friday that it was essential to instil confidence among farmers and train them using modern agricultural equipment.

He was speaking at the Farmers’ Day celebrations organised by the Department of Agriculture and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), here.

Mr. Babu said that instilling confidence was essential as farmers had committed suicide in different parts of the State. They should be trained in methods to increase the yield of crops, he said.

Nalini P. Rao, president, Udupi Taluk Panchayat, said that many youth in rural areas were not inclined to agriculture as they think that it was not remunerative. Lack of water was another problem.

It was essential that more trees were grown as they helped rtain the groundwater table. Farmers should use organic fertilizer so that the soil retained fertility. If the soil was fertile, the yield would automatically be more, he said. Purushotham P.K., director, Udupi unit of the SKDRDP, said that the organisation was encouraging members of its self-help groups to cultivate fields left fallow for years in the district as the owners had gone and settled in cities.

They had entered into agreement with such land owners so that they could get a portion of the income generated. They were growing paddy and vegetables on such land. About 350 farmers each were cultivating on fallow lands which ranged from 1.5 acres to 2 acres in the district.

The SKDRDP had also started centres from where farmers could rent out farm equipment and use them for farming.

This way, they did not have to invest in purchasing those machines, Mr. Purushotham said.

Three farmers, who grew highest quantity of paddy per hectare (ha) of land in the district, were felicitated. They are Sheshi Kergal (88.2 quintals per ha), Mahalinga Devadiga (84.62 quintals per ha) and Ezel D’Silva (83.89 quintals per ha).

Chandrashekhar Naik, Joint Director of Agriculture, and Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the zilla panchayat, were present.