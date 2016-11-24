Mangaluru

Information Commissioner wants early disposal of RTI applications

State Information Commissioner Suchethana Swaroop here on Wednesday asked district officials and police to dispose of applications seeking information at the earliest without any delay, which will bring down the number of appeals to the commission.

During his interaction with officers from various departments, Mr. Swaroop said that the number of appeals filed at the commission from Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were fewer.

“If the applications are disposed of at the preliminary and appellate level itself, there will be far more reduction in appeals at the higher level,” he said. He asked officials to spend some time every day in disposing of first appeals and also help the subordinate staff in clearing applications seeking information.

Earlier, Mr. Swaroop heard 65 appeals related to Dakshina Kannada at a makeshift court hall in the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

