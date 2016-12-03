Mangaluru

In drive against defective number plates, traffic police book 136 cases

more-in

The city traffic police on Friday booked 136 cases against motorists using defective number plates.

They checked vehicles in Hampankatta, M.G. Road, Surathkal, Kuloor, Nantoor and Pumpwell. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra said the Motor Vehicles Act clearly states the specifications for number plates, including that the numbers should be legible. The police are booking cases against motorists not conforming to the specifications. On Friday, they collected fines to the tune of Rs. 13,600.

On Saturday, the traffic police will be focusing on two-wheelers that do not have rear-view mirrors. In the past six days, they have issued notices to the owners of 159 fish-carrying vehicles for spilling waste water on city roads.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 10:59:24 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/In-drive-against-defective-number-plates-traffic-police-book-136-cases/article16754276.ece

© The Hindu