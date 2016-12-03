In drive against defective number plates, traffic police book 136 cases

more-in

The city traffic police on Friday booked 136 cases against motorists using defective number plates.

They checked vehicles in Hampankatta, M.G. Road, Surathkal, Kuloor, Nantoor and Pumpwell. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra said the Motor Vehicles Act clearly states the specifications for number plates, including that the numbers should be legible. The police are booking cases against motorists not conforming to the specifications. On Friday, they collected fines to the tune of Rs. 13,600.

On Saturday, the traffic police will be focusing on two-wheelers that do not have rear-view mirrors. In the past six days, they have issued notices to the owners of 159 fish-carrying vehicles for spilling waste water on city roads.