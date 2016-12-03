Importance of security of sea, coast emphasised

District-level officers participating in the preparatory meeting on Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Udupi on Friday.

Preparatory meeting on Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise in Udupi

P.K. Jaiswal, Coastguard Commandant, said on Friday that people were now well aware of the importance of protection of the sea and coast.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here. He also gave a power point presentation on the occasion.

Mr. Jaiswal said that the cooperation of all people was essential for preventing any terrorist attack. He also informed the gathering that a high-level meeting would be held with regard to Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise on December 6.

He said that it was essential that there was colour coding for boats that went out for fishing in the sea from the fisheries harbours in the district. The biometric details of fishermen, too, should be recorded.

Karwar had made good progress in gathering these details and in giving biometric cards to fishermen. The process of registration of biometric details of fishermen was in progress in Udupi district.

There were opportunities for terrorists to sneak into Udupi district through sea, which should be prevented. The educational institutions in Manipal, the District Offices Complex, temples and bus stands could be the likely targets. Hence, the cooperation of police and other departments with the Coastguard was essential with regard to security measures, he said.

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, who was chairing the meeting, said that a meeting of the officers would be called here after the high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to entrust various responsibilities to different departments.

Srinivas Rao, Chief Planning Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Shilpa Nag, Assistant Commissioner, Vishnuvardhan, Additional Superintendent of Police, and other district-level officers, were present.