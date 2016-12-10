Hotel Management syllabinot changed for 15 years

more-in

Mangalore University has not changed the syllabi of its hotel management course for the last 15 years and students are still learning some outdated matter, according to a principal.

Stating this at an interactive session at a conference on “Issues and concerns of affiliated colleges” organised by the university at Mangalagangotri on Friday, the principal of Moti Mahal College of Hotel Management urged the university to revise the syllabi to the modern trend. Otherwise, students would lag behind when it comes to employability, he said.

The session was attended among others by Bharatlal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, and P. Prakash, Additional Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC).

Upon hearing about the “outdated syllabi”, Mr. Meena asked the university to intervene accordingly.

Another teacher pressed the university to conduct supplementary examinations to those who have failed in odd and even semester examinations.

It met with resistance by many teachers as an experiment to this effect last year had landed the university in trouble leading to many complications in the announcement of results.

The woman teacher said that even those who have failed in their 10th and pre-university examinations could appear for supplementary examinations and if they passed, could continue studies without wasting a year. But in the case of the credit-based semester scheme of the university, there is no provision to have supplementary examinations forcing those students who have failed to wait for a year to re-appear for the semester examinations, she said.

Mr. Meena asked the university to take a decision on it.

To a question on granting research grant to student researchers, Mr. Prakash said that there is no such proposal before the UGC. Now, it applied only to teachers.

Water scarcity

Drawing attention to the acute water scarcity the city faced in the summer of 2016, a principal suggested that the academic calendar of 2016-17 could be wounded up in March 2017 itself as the city may face water scarcity again in April and May 2017. Replying to it, Mr. Meena said that it could be done.