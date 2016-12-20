History-sheeter murdered

Police officers collecting clues at the spot of the crime at Hiriyadka village in Udupi district on Monday.

more-in

A history-sheeter was murdered in Hiriyadka village near Udupi on Monday. However, the district police managed to take two persons into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder case within a few hours of the crime.

According to the district police, Praveen Kulal (34), history-sheeter, was having drinks in a bar at Hiriyadka with another person, Ontibettu Santosh. At around 1.10 p.m., Puttige Santosh and Latheesh Poojary, who are also facing cases, entered the bar and made an attempt to attack Praveen Kulal.

At that point, Praveen Kulal whipped out a dummy pistol at them and then fled from the scene. Praveen Kulal was then chased by Puttige Santhosh and Latheesh Poojary and attacked with machetes. Praveen Kulal then picked up a knife from a nearby tender coconut shop and fought back. But in the fight, Praveen Kulal was severely injured and died. The two escaped from the scene after the crime.

In the meantime, Ontibettu Santosh too escaped. Sources in the Police Department said that it was Ontibettu Santosh who informed the two about Praveen Kulal’s presence in the bar.

Meanwhile, on getting information of the crime, Superintendent of Police K.T. Balakrishna and other police officers rushed to the spot. The police then swung into action and managed to catch Puttige Santosh and Latheesh Poojary near Puttige within hours.

Since both Puttige Santhosh and Latheesh Poojary were injured in the fight, they have been shifted to the District Government Hospital in Udupi. “We will formally arrest the two after they are discharged,” said Mr. Balakrishna said.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace Ontibettu Santosh, who is absconding.