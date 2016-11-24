more-in

Citizens can call the helpline number 7022977557 for collecting dry waste from their doorsteps and to know on which day of the week dry waste will be collected from their respective wards, according to an official of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd.

Santosh Nair, Project Head of the company, said that the company would respond to phone calls from people and steps would be taken to collect waste.

Kavitha Sanil, chairperson, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice, said: “I have not received any complaints from councillors over not collecting dry waste from people’s doorsteps.”

The Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, stresses on at-source segregation.

It reads: “… to encourage citizens, the municipal authority shall organise awareness programmes for segregation of wastes. The municipal authority shall undertake phased programmes to ensure community participation in waste segregation.”