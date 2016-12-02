H. Shivananda Murthy appointed KVAFSU Registrar
H. Shivananda Murthy, Professor and Head, Department of Aquaculture, College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, has taken charge as the Registrar of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal & Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Bidar.
Earlier he had also served as the Director of Extension in the same university.
He was the Principal Investigator for 16 externally-funded research projects. Mr. Murthy has published over 200 research papers.
Mr. Murthy is presently a member of Karnataka Biodiversity Board and had served as a member of National Planning Commission Committee, a release said.
He is the recipient of the Sir C.V. Raman award from the State government, it said.
