H. Shivananda Murthy appointed KVAFSU Registrar

H. Shivananda Murthy, Professor and Head, Department of Aquaculture, College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, has taken charge as the Registrar of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal & Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Bidar.

Earlier he had also served as the Director of Extension in the same university.

He was the Principal Investigator for 16 externally-funded research projects. Mr. Murthy has published over 200 research papers.

Mr. Murthy is presently a member of Karnataka Biodiversity Board and had served as a member of National Planning Commission Committee, a release said.

He is the recipient of the Sir C.V. Raman award from the State government, it said.

