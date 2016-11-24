Government bus staff, private busconductor in a tiff in Udupi

more-in

There was a fight between a conductor of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) low-floor city bus and a private city bus conductor here on Tuesday evening resulting in both of them getting admitted to the District Government Hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by Vijay Gajanan Naik, conductor of the JnNURM bus with the Udupi Town Police, the bus in which he was issuing tickets had reached MGM College Bus Stop from Manipal at around 4.50 p.m., when a private city bus came and stood close to the bus.

He alighted to ascertain the reason for this, when he was assaulted by the private bus conductor, Sameer. Ganesh Ganiga, the JnNURM bus driver, too was beaten.

Later, Sameer got into the JnNURM bus and started calling someone over his mobile telephone. Meanwhile, the JnNURM bus moved towards Udupi with about 15 passengers in it. When the bus reached Udupi City Bus Stand, about five persons along with Sameer thrashed Naik again.

A case has been registered based on the complaint given by Naik at the Udupi Town Police Station.

In a counter complaint lodged at the same police station, Sameer said that his bus was moving from Athrady to Udupi, when it reached MGM College Bus Stop, both Vijay and Ganesh assaulted him and threatened him.

A case has been registered on his complaint and investigation is on, the police said.

Meanwhile, Sameer was discharged from the hospital in the noon. Naik told presspersons on Wednesday that the private bus drivers and conductors were giving trouble to the personnel of the JnNURM buses.

They were either blocking the roads or not allowing them to overtake or were parking their buses close to the JnNURM buses, he said.

The city bus service in Udupi city was the monopoly of the private sector, until the government launched the JnNURM low-floor buses on September 9, this year, to meet a long-pending public demand.

Of the 28 low-floor JnNURM buses sanctioned for Udupi city, 12 are operating on different routes, and the rest of the buses are yet to get route permits and timings from the Department of Transport.