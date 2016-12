more-in

Modem Roopa, a healthcare MBA student of the School of Management (SOM), Manipal University, has bagged the Khyati S. Shetty Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing MBA student. The gold medal was conferred on her at the Annual Day of the school. Vinod V. Thomas, Registrar (Evaluation), Manipal University and Raveendranath Nayak, Director, SOM, were present, stated a press release here on Thursday.