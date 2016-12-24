GP member seeks action againstpoor city bus service

more-in

A gram panchayat member on Friday sought cancellation of the permit of a city bus for its erratic service between State Bank and Kuthethoor.

During the Transport Adalat held at the Netravathi auditorium here, the gram panchayat member expressed displeasure over the city bus plying between the two destinations.

She said that while the city bus had to make four trips between the two destinations, it was only doing two. “When we ask, the driver tells us that the tyres are deflated or the bus is in the service station. How can the bus remain in this condition for several weeks,” she said.

Taking the in-charge Senior Regional Transport Officer R.M. Vernekar to task, the gram panchayat member said that despite complaints of erratic service, no action has been taken against the operator.

“We are suffering and you are just staying in your cabin and issuing permits,” she said. When Mr. Vernekar said that fine has been imposed on the operator, the gram panchayat member said, “fine alone will not solve the problem. Their permit has to be cancelled.”

Agreeing with the gram panchayat member, Mr. Vernekar said that there were complaints about the way the operator was running the bus service. “Nobody is coming forward to operate on that route,” he said.

To this, the gram panchayat member asked KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Vivekananda Hegde to operate a bus on that route.