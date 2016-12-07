GP intends to install solar lamps in shops

more-in

With the installation of solar lamps in all houses expected to be completed by December 10, the Amasebail Gram Panchayat has now turned its attention to providing solar lamps to shops in its jurisdiction. There are 217 shops in the Amasebail Gram Panchayat, including Amasebail, Rattady and Machattu.

“Since shops were commercial establishments, they will not get funding from government agencies,” A.G. Kodgi, president of Amasebail Charitable Trust, said.

Of the 1,872 houses in Amasebail Gram Panchayat, 1,798 houses have been provided with solar lamps. Only 74 houses are yet to get solar lamps and they are expected to get it by Saturday.

There are 30 temples (including daivasthanas) and a mosque in the jurisdiction of the gram panchayat. Efforts are on to promote solar lamps in these places of worship.

“Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt has agreed to sponsor the installation of solar lamps in these places of worship,” Mr. Kodgi said.

Besides these houses, 20 solar street lights have been installed at different locations in the gram panchayat. This cost Rs. 4 lakh, shared equally by the gram panchayat and the Amasebail Charitable Trust.

Ramesh Poojary, a member of a youth organisation, said that the installation of solar lamps was of great benefit to the people of the village during night.

Jayalakshmi Shetty, president of Amasebail Gram Panchayat, said that the installation of solar lamps in houses and on the streets was of great benefit during the monsoon.

The installation of solar lamps has reduced the dependency on conventional electricity. “Due to the installation of solar lamps in the houses, nearly 60 units of power gets produced in the gram panchayat per day,” said Guruprakash Shetty, Assistant General Manager of SELCO India Pvt. Ltd.