Four, including constable, injured

A police constable and three others were injured after an autorickshaw overturned when it was hit by a lorry, near Haripadavu Junction on Airport Road, on Saturday night.

According to the Mangaluru East Traffic police, constable Raghavendra had stopped an autorickshaw near the junction, as the convoy of the Chief Minister and other Ministers was to pass on the road. Around 8 p.m., a lorry coming down the road from Mary Hill hit the autorickshaw that overturned and fell on Raghavendra. Passers by immediately removed the overturned autorickshaw.

“Raghavendra, the autorickshaw driver Jagat Pal, his wife and two children, were admitted to a private hospital nearby. The injuries suffered by the victims were minor. They are safe now,” the police said.

A case has been registered against the lorry driver.