Four held on the charge of attempt to murder

The Ullal police on Thursday arrested four persons on the charge of attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on the crew of a city bus at Talapady late on Wednesday night.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Deekshit, Ravish, Mahedh and Sandesh.

A mob attacked Arif and Himad, crew of a city bus plying between State Bank and Talapady. The mob was upset that the bus crew was befriending girls from another community and intended to teach them a lesson.

The police have launched a search for the other accused.