Four held on stabbing charge

The District Crime Intelligence Bureau (DCIB) sleuths on Wednesday arrested four persons allegedly involved in stabbing two motorcycle-borne men at Kalpane near Benjana Padavu in Bantwal Rural police station limits on December 19.

The police gave the names of the accused as Devadas (30), Prashanth (28), Satish (30) and Umesh (30).

These four reportedly waylaid Junaid and Sinan and assaulted them with sharp weapons. Junaid and Sinan escaped with simple injuries.

