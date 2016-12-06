Four evening clinics to come up at urban PHCs in city

Taking stock: U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, at a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Monday.

Evening clinics will be opened in four urban primary health centres in the city by the end of this month.

Stating this at a meeting called by U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, here on Monday, Sadashiv, District Project Management Officer, National Health Mission (NHM) and Karnataka Health System Development and Reform Project (KHSDRP) said that the clinics would be opened in association with private medical colleges. The Health Department is now in the process of signing memoranda of understanding with these medical colleges.

The clinics will come up at Shakthi Nagar and Kulur with A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, at Bunder with Yenepoya Medical College and at Yekkur, in association with K.S. Hegde Medical Academy.

The clinics will remain open from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. The private medical colleges would post a doctor and the Health Department would depute two staff nurses to the clinics. Fevers and other general ailments will be treated at the clinics. In addition, blood smears would be collected and blood pressure would be checked.

Mr. Sadashiv said that five health kiosks are now functioning in temporary locations at Kannur, Kudroli, Krishnapura, Meenakaliya and Jeppinamogaru. “The ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) of the respective area served there for two hours in the afternoon after completing the filed visit in the forenoon. Blood smear collection and checking blood pressure are being done in those kiosks,” he said.

It has been proposed to open four more health kiosks at Ullal area.

Super speciality ward

Another Health Department official said that a super speciality ward is coming up on Government Wenlock Hospital premises. It is estimated to cost Rs. 15.16 crore.

Referring to the III phase expansion of the old port, K.G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that about Rs. 32 crore was required to complete all works.

Fear over salt colour unfounded

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader on Monday said that fears expressed by some people in the district over change of colour of double fortified salt supplied to ration shops are unfounded.

At a meeting here, he said that the colour of double fortified salt need not necessarily be white. “It could be of any colour,” he said, adding that since people have been used to using salt that is white in colour, reports over the changed colour lead to confusion.

The Minister instructed Food Department officials to educate people on the same. An official said that samples of the salt have been tested and all parameters have been found normal.