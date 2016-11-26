Four-day cartoon festival in Kundapur from today

more-in

The Cartoon Kundapra organisation will organise a ‘Cartoonu Habba’ (Cartoon Festival) at Kalamandir, Board High School, in Kundapur town from November 26 to 29.

A press release issued here said that the organisation was holding the festival for the last three years. The theme of this year’s festival is ‘cyber’.

Cartoonists who would participate in the programme include Satish Acharya, Jayaram Udupa, Panju Gangolli, Santosh Sasihithlu, Chandrashekhar Shetty, Suresh Kota, Kalaikar, Ramakrishna Herle, Dinesh Holla, Ravikumar Gangolli, Subrahmanya, Chandra Kodi, Ganesh Hebbar, Sudheendra, Pradeep Achar, and Raviraj.

An interaction programme with cartoonists, live drawing of caricatures by cartoonists and workshops would be among the highlights of the festival.

A cartoon competition would be held in junior and senior divisions for school students at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

They had been given three topics – social media, Digital India and black money for the competition. They had to draw on any two of them in two hours.

Both the people and students could participate in the ‘Cyber cartoon competition’ to be held at 10 a.m. on November 28. They could choose any one of the two topics – Social Media or Digital India. Only drawing sheets would be provided at the venue. The winners in these competitions would be given prizes at the valedictory function.

K. Annamalai, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamgaluru district, would inaugurate the festival at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Ramakrishna Herle, senior cartoonist, would be felicitated . P.V. Bhandary, psychiatrist, U.S. Shenoy, senior journalist, Udaykumar Shetty, President of Rotary Club, would be the chief guests at the inauguration. Priyanka Mary Francis, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, would be chief guest at the valedictory function to be held at 5 p.m. on November 29, the release added.