Forum demands extension of passenger train to Subrahmanya Road

The Kukke Sri Subramanya-Mangalore Railway Commuters Forum, Puttur, has urged the Indian Railways to extend the services of (Train No. 56645/44) Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central passenger train to Subrahmanya Road station.

Responding to the Rail Roko agitation staged by residents of Kodimbala in Puttur taluk recently demanding halt for Karwar/Kannur-Bengaluru Express train, forum organiser Sudarshan Puttur has said the extension of the passenger train will obliterate the demand for halt for the express train at Kodimbala.

In a release here, Mr. Puttur said the Mangaluru-Kabaka Puttur passenger train now reaches Kabaka Puttur at 7.40 p.m. If it left Kabaka Puttur later and reached Subrahmanya Road before the arrival of Bengaluru Express halting at all en-route stations, Kodimbala, Yadamangala, Bajakere and Kaniyoor, passengers desirous of travelling by Bengaluru Express could make use of the passenger train service to board the express train at Subrahmanya Road.

After the overnight halt at Subrahmanya Road, Train No. 56644 to Mangaluru should start at around 6.50 a.m. or 7 a.m., after the arrival of Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express. Thus, passengers who intend to alight at en-route halt stations could make use of the passenger train service without affecting the running time of the express train. The passenger train from Subrahmanya Road early in the morning towards Mangaluru would also help residents of the surrounding areas, Mr. Puttur suggested.

South Western Railway should develop Subrahmanya Road station as a terminal station facilitating operation of originating and terminating trains. It would reduce the burden on Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.