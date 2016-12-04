Five-year-old girl dies in accident

more-in

A five-year-old girl died after she was hit by a van in Kokkada village of Belthangady taluk on Saturday night.

According to Dharmasthala police, Krithika had accompanied her mother for a check-up at a clinic in Kokkada market. While returning from the clinic, a van hit her as she was crossing the road. Krithika was taken to nearby hospital where she succumbed to injury.

Residents confronted the van driver Narayan Shabarady as he was reportedly inebriated. The police also arrested the driver.

Narayan Shabarady drives a van used to transport endosulfan victims to the care centre.

The endosulfan care centre of the State Government is operated by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project.