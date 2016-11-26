Fifth accused arrested in attack on jewellers

more-in

The Puttur Town police arrested Rameez Raj for his alleged involvement in the case where fugitives opened fire at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur in October 2015.

The police said that Rameez Raj and Paiyya alisa Fayaz had fled to Dubai soon after the incident.

The two were among the six directly involved in the incident. Rameez Raj, an alleged associate of underworld operative Khali Yogish, rode one of the two motorcycles on which shooters were seated.

The police had issued a look-out notice against the two. Following a tip-off on Rameez Raj’s arrival from Abu Dhabi at the Calicut airport by an aircraft, a team of Puttur Town police went to the airport and arrested him on Thursday.

He was later produced before the jurisdictional magistrate in Puttur, who remanded Rameez Raj in judicial custody.

With Rameez Raj’s arrest, the police have so far arrested five in connection with the incident.

They earlier arrested Mohammed Haneef, Khalia Rafiq, Abdul Asir and Anwar. Khali Yogish has been named as a conspirator in the case.