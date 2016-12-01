Feast of Pompei shrine from tomorrow

more-in

The feast of Pompei shrine will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Urwa, from December 2 to 11.

Addressing presspersons here, Stany Pereira, parish priest, said the church celebrates the feast every year on the second Sunday of December. This year, the feast would be celebrated on December 11 with the theme ‘We hear, reflect and live the word of God’. The novena special prayer service would be held for nine consecutive days prior to the feast, from December 2 onwards at 5.15 p.m. followed by mass at 5.45 p.m.

He said the solemn Eucharistic mass will be celebrated on the feast day and Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Aloysius Paul D’Souza would preside. There would be a public procession in and around Lady Hill and Urwa after the mass. Holy mass would be held at 5.45 a.m., 7.15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. on the feast day, he said.