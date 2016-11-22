Farmers want their issues discussed in legislative session

Members of various associations, under the banner of Janadolangala Mahamaitri, staging a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangarsha Samithi, Communist Party of India, and other organisations began their five-day relay strike demanding that legislators discuss issues affecting farmers in the ongoing legislative session in Belgavi.

The five-day dharna is being held under the banner of Janadolangala Mahamaitri.

Addressing the protesters at the taluk panchayat office, Suresh Bhat Kojambi, of Hasiru Sene, said that climate change has changed the weather pattern and has drastically affected farmers. With shortfall in rain, farmers are being put to hardship in irrigating their lands, especially as there was ban on drilling borewells. Unless a permanent solution was worked out, the ban on drilling borewells should be withdrawn, he said.

Mr. Kojambi said there was no scientific way of fixing the support price for various agriculture produce. It is sad to see many agricultural lands being converted to non-agricultural lands. The urban bodies and panchayats have failed in mapping the requirement of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. Legislators should discuss the issues affecting farmers during the ongoing legislative session in Belagavi, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Yadava Shetty, Ravikiran Punacha from Harisu Sene, and labour activist Sudatta Jain Shirtady also spoke.

The strike began outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner.